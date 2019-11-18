MILWAUKEE -- The Tripoli Shrine Center is getting into the holiday spirit. Bob and Jen Capen join FOX6 WakeUp with a preview of the Tripoli Shrine Feztival of Trees.

About Feztival of Trees at the Tripoli Shrine (website)

We’re already starting to get excited for the 2019 Feztival of Trees at the Tripoli Shrine located at 3000 W. Wisconsin Avenue in Milwaukee!

If you’re a business, you can help by sponsoring a decorated tree! Your staff would love to get in the spirit of the Holidays by helping decorated a specially themed tree. Its simple, your business buys the tree, you decorated it and deliver it to the event. Best of all you get exposure and we raise funds for the Shriners to help Shriners Hospitals.

If you’re coming to the event for some holiday cheer, you can purchase raffle tickets (10 for $5.00) for a chance to win one of a variety of themed trees. Also, some of these trees have some great gifts that go with it!

Santa will be there, a holiday light show, food, music and more! Only $5.00! And, if you buy your $5.00 ticket by

October 15th, we’ll give you $5.00 worth of raffle tickets creating better odds at winning a tree!

Santa will be checking his list twice from Saturday, November 23rd through Saturday, November 30th.

The event hours are:

Sat. Nov 23: 10am – 8pm

Sun. Nov 24: 10am – 5pm

Mon.-Wed. Nov 25-27: 10am – 8pm

Thur. Nov 28: CLOSED

Fri. Nov 29: 10am – 8pm

Sat. Nov 30: 10am – 5pm

Bring your kids along so he knows what to leave under the tree, kids 12 and under get in free! Fully Decorated Trees to be Raffled, $500 Wisconsin State Lottery Tree, 50/50 Raffle