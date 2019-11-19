× Admirals to host ‘Hockey Fights Cancer Night’

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Admirals President Jon Greenberg announced that the team will host its second Hockey Fights Cancer Night, benefitting After Breast Cancer Diagnosis (ABCD), when the team hosts the Grand Rapids Griffins on Saturday, Nov. 23 at 6 p.m. at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena.

The game will feature a pre-game ceremony where the players and coaches from both teams and the referees will line up on the ice and display “I Fight For…” signs that show the name(s) of people in their lives who have been affected by cancer.

In addition, all fans who come to the game will receive one of the “I Fight For…” signs and they are encouraged to fill them out and hold them up along with the players, coaches and referees. Fans can CLICK HERE to download their own sign ahead of time.

The team will have a number of special opportunities to help raise money for ABCD. These include: