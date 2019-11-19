Admirals to host ‘Hockey Fights Cancer Night’
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Admirals President Jon Greenberg announced that the team will host its second Hockey Fights Cancer Night, benefitting After Breast Cancer Diagnosis (ABCD), when the team hosts the Grand Rapids Griffins on Saturday, Nov. 23 at 6 p.m. at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena.
The game will feature a pre-game ceremony where the players and coaches from both teams and the referees will line up on the ice and display “I Fight For…” signs that show the name(s) of people in their lives who have been affected by cancer.
In addition, all fans who come to the game will receive one of the “I Fight For…” signs and they are encouraged to fill them out and hold them up along with the players, coaches and referees. Fans can CLICK HERE to download their own sign ahead of time.
The team will have a number of special opportunities to help raise money for ABCD. These include:
- The Admirals will be wearing special purple jerseys during warm-ups. They are particularly unique because instead of the players’ names on the back, fans were given the opportunity to bid on these jerseys with the winners then choosing the name as a memorial or dedication to a loved one who has battled cancer.
- For each ticket purchased HEREthe team will donate $4.
- Special lavender pucks that feature the Admirals and Hockey Fights Cancer logos. These pucks will be autographed by an Admirals player and available for purchase for $25 each via a grab bag at Fan Services, which is located on the concourse outside section 228.