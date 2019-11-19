Caught on cam: Green Bay man arrested after leading deputies on pursuit reaching 115 mph

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FOND DU LAC COUNTY -- The Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office released video on Tuesday, Nov. 19 tied to a pursuit that unfolded on Sunday -- one that exceeded 100 miles per hour.

Officials say the pursuit began shortly before 5 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 17. Deputies were advised by a neighboring jurisdiction that the 28-year-old Green Bay man behind the wheel was suspected of operating a possible stolen vehicle, was involved in a domestic incident, and had a warrant for his arrest.

A Fond du Lac deputy spotted the suspect shortly after 5 a.m. A traffic stop was attempted on I-41 at Lost Arrow Road in the Town of Byron. The vehicle continued to speed away -- reaching 115 miles per hour. The pursuit continued southbound on I-41 -- exiting at Highway 49, where it traveled on town roads before it continued southbound on Highway 67.

Officials say the vehicle traveled a total of about 16 miles before it came to a stop in the Village of Lomira. The driver fled the vehicle on foot -- and was apprehended by deputies a short time later. Because the suspect resisted deputies, an electronic control device was used to bring the man into custody.

Deputies were not injured in this pursuit. The suspect apparently received a minor wound to his finger. He was treated and released.

The suspect was cited for operating while under the influence, operating with a revoked driver license, failing to stop at a stop sign, and speeding. He is being held in police custody on eluding and obstructing an officer charges.