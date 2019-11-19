Driver crashes into building near 24th and Greenfield while fleeing from police

MILWAUKEE — One person was taken into custody early Tuesday morning, Nov. 19 following a police pursuit and crash in Milwaukee.

According to the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office, deputies stopped a vehicle for reckless driving around 1 a.m. When the officer approached the vehicle, the driver fled, leading to a pursuit.

Police pursuit ends in crash near 24th and Greenfield

The pursuit ended near 24th and Greenfield after the driver hit a building.

The male driver was found to have multiple warrants and was taken into custody. The female passenger was taken by ambulance to the hospital for minor injuries.

