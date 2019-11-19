× Franklin Police Department warns of area gift card scam

FRANKLIN — The Franklin Police Department is warning citizens about a gift card scam recently discovered in Franklin and surrounding suburbs.

According to the Department, scammers are printing out their own barcodes and placing them over the actual gift card barcode at local retailers. As a result, when the card is activated, the money is added to the scammer’s card instead of the card being purchased.

The Department urges consumers to be careful and inspect gift card packaging for signs of tampering. For example, make sure the gift card’s barcode number, visible through the window on the back of the gift card’s packaging, matches the number on the packaging itself. It is also recommended not to pull the first card off the rack. Instead, select a gift card toward the middle or back of the rack.