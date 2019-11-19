× Green Bay Packers head west, square up against 9-1 San Francisco 49ers

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — The Green Bay Packers travel west this weekend to square up against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California. It’s a primetime affair — kickoff is set for 7:20 p.m. CST.

The Packers are coming off a bye week — and it is the first of two straight road games for the Packers, marking the second straight year they played on the road in the first two games after the bye week.

According to Packers.com, it will be the second regular-season game for Green Bay at Levi’s Stadium (2015). Dating back to 1996, Green Bay is 11-2 against San Francisco during the regular season. Since 2007, the Packers have won the game going into the bye and coming out of the bye five times (2016, 2012, 2011, 2010, 2007).

Green Bay faces an NFC opponent (San Francisco) for the ninth time after the bye since 2006. This is the second year in a row that the Packers will travel to California in the week after the bye (Los Angeles Rams in 2018). The Packers have won six of the previous eight matchups against NFC teams in the week after the bye.