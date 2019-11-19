Abductor shoots ex-girlfriend, is killed by authorities

Posted 11:23 am, November 19, 2019, by , Updated at 01:07PM, November 19, 2019

Luis Cardona

GREEN BAY — Sheriff’s officials say a man who abducted his ex-girlfriend at gunpoint in Green Bay has been killed by law enforcement in Kewaunee County after he shot the woman.

Sheriff Matt Joski says 38-year-old Luis Cardona was fatally shot by authorities Tuesday after he shot his ex-girlfriend, Babette Caraballo, near an ATV park in Kewaunee County. She has been rushed to a Green Bay hospital. Her condition was not immediately known.

WLUK-TV reports officials say Cardona pulled Caraballo into his vehicle as she was arriving for work shortly before 5 a.m. Tuesday at Hansen’s Frozen Foods in Green Bay.

Cardona’s vehicle was later located by law enforcement in Kewaunee County through a cellphone inside the vehicle. A SWAT team was called to the scene.

Joski says the state Department of Justice is investigating.

