× Lawmakers discuss bill that would require 𝓬𝓾𝓻𝓼𝓲𝓿𝓮 education in Wisconsin schools

MADISON — Lawmakers in Madison on Tuesday, Nov. 19 discussed a Senate bill that would require cursive writing education in schools.

Lawmakers said many schools have stopped teaching it. Supporters say cursive is a basic skill that’s beneficial for young brains, while opponents say schools have been forced to cut cursive for more essential learning because of a lack of funding.

“It comes off as us looking down our nose from an ivory tower and saying, ‘Here’s what you oughta do if you wanna succeed, kiddo,'” said Senator Chris Larson, D-Milwaukee.

“The minimum we are doing is making the statement as this committee if we pass this, and as a state legislator that we think this is important, and if it becomes law, wonderful,” said Senator Luther Olsen, R-Ripon.

The estimated cost of cursive education is $6 million.

However, there’s no clear data on which schools still teach cursive, and which ones would have to introduce a new program.

The bill provides no additional funding for the change.