Memorial service to be held for Emma Mertens in Pewaukee on Saturday, Nov. 23

PEWAUKEE — A memorial service will be held for Emma Mertens on Saturday, Nov. 23 at Spring Creek Church (N35 W22000 W. Capitol Drive) in Pewaukee.

A visitation will take place from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday. The service will follow at 2 p.m. Mertens’ obituary indicates the church plans to live stream the service on the Team Emma – Emma Loves Dogs Facebook page.

8-year-old Emma Mertens died on Sunday, Nov. 17 from a rare brain tumor. After her diagnosis when she was 7 years old, she had one request — to receive photos of dogs. That request caught the attention of literally the entire world. She received more than 75,000 letters from all 50 states and dozens of countries.

In lieu of gifts and flowers, the family is asking that you keep Emma’s memory alive by supporting her foundation at emmalovesdogs.org.