Milwaukee County Supervisor Deanna Alexander not seeking re-election

MILWAUKEE — Supervisor Deanna Alexander announced Nov. 19 that she will not seek re-election in 2020. The decision honors a pledge she made when she first ran for office to serve no more than three terms as a Milwaukee County Supervisor.

“It has truly been an honor to serve as the Supervisor for the 18th District since 2012, and I’m proud of the work I’ve done to advocate for my constituents, for lower taxes and smaller, more efficient government, and for conservative values,” said Alexander.

Supervisor Alexander was first elected in 2012, again in 2016 and to a third term in 2018. She currently serves on the Intergovernmental Relations Committee, the Health and Human Needs Committee, and the Judiciary, Safety and General Services Committee. She is also the Chair of the Milwaukee County Emergency Medical Services Council.

In addition to serving as a Milwaukee County Supervisor, Alexander also works full-time as the Administrator for the Village of Newberg in Ozaukee and Washington Counties.

Alexander’s lifelong career in public service includes time working in the fiscal department of the Behavioral Health Division of Milwaukee County, overseeing Milwaukee County’s foster care system for the Wisconsin Department of Children and Families and serving as an enlisted soldier in the Wisconsin Army National Guard with Milwaukee’s 57th Field Artillery Brigade.