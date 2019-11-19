× Milwaukee DPW seeks your feedback in effort to create interactive bicycling map

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Department of Public Works (DPW) needs your feedback on how people feel when bicycling on different types of streets. That feedback is being tallied through an online Bicycling Stress Rating Survey. The results of the survey will help the DPW create an interactive bicycling map where people can get directions using low-stress streets that are comfortable to bike on.

Each street on the map will be rated between 1 (lowest stress) and 4 (highest stress) based on factors like how many cars are on the street and whether there is a bike lane. The map will also have other bike-related information available, like where you can find bike parking.

The DPW will use the results from the survey to ensure that the stress ratings given to streets on the interactive map match what the community thinks.

You are urged to contact bikewalk@milwaukee.gov with questions or comments about this project.