MPD seeks to ID 2 suspects in road rage shooting that wounded 13-year-old boy

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are seeking the public’s help in identifying two suspects and a vehicle involved in the non-fatal shooting that occurred on Monday, Nov. 18.

Officials say their preliminary investigation revealed the shooting occurred near Fond du Lac Avenue near Hope Avenue. However, additional information revealed the incident happened near 54th and W. Ely Place.

The investigation indicates the victim, a 13-year-old Milwaukee boy was a passenger in a vehicle with his father and another individual when a road rage incident occurred.

“The suspects in the black vehicle opened fire,” said Sergeant Sheronda Grant of the Milwaukee Police Department.

Minutes after the incident, shots were fired into the vehicle striking the victim. The boy was struck in the leg. He is recovering — and expected to be OK.

Suspects sought

Suspect 1 is described as a male, black, with a light skin complexion, in his late 30s, 6′ tall, with a medium build. He has a low haircut, a gap in his teeth, and is armed with a pistol.

The second suspect is also described as a male, black, with a dark skin complexion, in his late 20s, last seen wearing dark clothing and dreadlocks.

The suspects were in a vehicle described as a black Cadillac SRX with tinted windows. The vehicle was missing the Cadillac crest from the front grill. During the time of the shooting, a pit-bull terrier was also inside of the vehicle.

“If you know an individual that has a pit bull and that vehicle, it’s probably that person,” Grant said.

Police are combing the area for the Cadillac and the dog. They believe members of the public are too. Officials say catching a break in this case is simply a matter of time.

“We will find you. The Milwaukee Police Department, we will find you and you will pay the consequences. So it’s best just to turn yourself in,” Grant said.

If you can help Milwaukee police identify or locate these suspects, you are urged to call 414-935-7360 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.