MPD: UWM Safe Alert issued after assault near Downer and Linnwood

UWM Safe Alert issued after assault near Downer and Linnwood

MILWAUKEE — The University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee issued a Safe Alert on Tuesday, Nov. 19 after another assault was reported around 12:20 p.m.

The Safe Alert indicates the assault happened near N. Downer Avenue and E. Linnwood Avenue. It says the suspect came up behind the victim, grabbed her and obtained her backpack.

The suspect is described as a male, black, approx. 5’9”-10” tall, 150 lbs., in his 20s, and wearing a gray shirt and dark pants. The suspect was observed getting into a red/maroon Ford Explorer that fled in an unknown direction.

The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating. You are urged to call Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360, if you have any additional information about the incident.

The UWM Police Department would like to remind everyone to remain aware of your surroundings and report suspicious behavior to police. The UWM Police Department non-emergency line, 414-229-4627, is answered 24 hours a day.