Police: 82-year-old man killed in single-vehicle crash near 108th and Oklahoma in West Allis

WEST ALLIS — An 82-year-old man lost his life in a crash near 108th Street and Oklahoma Avenue in West Allis on Monday afternoon, Nov. 18.

It happened around 3 p.m.

Police said an initial investigation revealed the man was headed south on 108th Street when his vehicle crossed over the center median into northbound traffic, and onto the east sidewalk — striking a fire hydrant and two trees.

The man, who was from Greenfield, was the sole occupant of the vehicle.

Speed and alcohol did not appear to be factors in this incident, according to police.

The cause was under investigation.