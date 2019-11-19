Police: Man shot, killed near 14th and Manitoba in Milwaukee, no arrests made

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened Monday night, Nov. 18 near 14th and Manitoba. A 26-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police were called to the area around 9:50 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers observed a 26-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds. The officers provided life-saving measures until the Milwaukee Fire Department arrived.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are still looking into what led up to the shooting.

No arrests have been made.

The Milwaukee Police are requesting anyone who might have information regarding this incident to call 414-935-7360 or the Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.