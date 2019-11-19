‘This is flat out poaching:’ Michigan DNR seeks person(s) who left bull elk carcass to rot

OTSEGO COUNTY, Mich. — Michigan Department of Natural Resources conservation officers are seeking information about a bull elk that was poached in Otsego County.

A large bull elk carcass was found in the Pigeon River State Forest, east of Vanderbilt, near Ford Lake Road.

People found the elk carcass and called the DNR. Officers suspect it was killed Saturday, Nov. 16 or Sunday, Nov. 17.

The elk’s antlers included six points on one side, and seven on the other.

“We are currently following up on leads,” said Lt. Jim Gorno. “We hope that the public can help us with this investigation, as they have always been helpful in the past. This is flat out poaching. A majestic elk was killed for no reason and left to rot.”

If you have any information regarding the incident, call the DNR Customer Service Center in Gaylord at 989-732-3541. Or you can call or text the 24-hour Report All Poaching Hotline at 800-292-7800.