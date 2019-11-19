× Waukesha police announce release of convicted sex offender now living on Main Street

WAUKESHA — Waukesha police on Tuesday, Nov. 19 announced the release of a registered sex offender living at 1104 E. Main Street #2.

Police said Michael Radtke, 51, was convicted in 2004 of repeatedly sexually assaulting a 4-year-old female relative, and exposing the victim to harmful material.

Prior to his release on Tuesday, he submitted to face-to-face registration with law enforcement.

He is to have no unsupervised contact with minors, cannot visit taverns/bars/liquor stores, cannot have contact with his victims, cannot purchase/possess or consume alcohol or illegal drugs.

He is to comply with sex offender rules and will be on lifetime GPS monitoring.

Radtke was described as white, standing 6’1″ tall, weighing 231 pounds with gray hair and green eyes. He wears glasses.