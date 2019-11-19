LIVE: Third day of open hearings in the impeachment probe of President Trump

Wisconsin Supreme Court candidates set for first debate

Posted 8:54 am, November 19, 2019, by , Updated at 08:56AM, November 19, 2019

MADISON — Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Dan Kelly is preparing to face his two challengers in a debate for the first time.

Kelly, Jill Karofsky and Ed Fallone are scheduled to appear at a debate at the Foley and Lardner law firm’s Madison offices over the noon hour Tuesday.

The three candidates are headed toward a February primary. The top two vote-getters will advance to the April general election.

Then-Gov. Scott Walker appointed Kelly to the court in 2016 to replace retiring Justice David Prosser. Karofsky is a Dane County judge. Fallone is a Marquette University law professor.

Supreme Court races are officially nonpartisan but Democrats support Karofsky and Fallone and Republicans are rallying behind Kelly. His performance could serve as a harbinger of Republicans’ chances statewide in November 2020.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.