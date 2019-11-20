A Perry’s People story over 50 years in the making

Posted 10:00 pm, November 20, 2019, by
Data pix.

MILWAUKEE -- She found her biological mother. Finding her father was a tougher task. There were clues. It's a Perry's People story over 50 years in the making, Monday on FOX6 News at 9.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.