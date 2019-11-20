Chippewa Falls police: Driver arrested for 4th OWI crafted license plates out of Hamm’s boxes

CHIPPEWA FALLS — A driver arrested for OWI, fourth offense crafted fake license plates out of beer boxes, according to the Chippewa Falls Police Department.

Police on Monday, Nov. 18 shared video showing an officer holding the license plates, which appeared to look like typical Wisconsin license plates. The officer flipped them over, revealing they were, instead, Hamm’s beer boxes.

Officers at the scene first noticed the plates did not match the vehicle, and soon learned the plates were not real plates at all.

Chippewa Falls police jokingly noted, “Maybe they are legal in the land of sky blue waters — just not here in Chippewa Falls!!!” That was an ode to the Hamm’s jingle:

From the Land of Sky Blue Waters

Comes the water best for brewing,

Hamm’s the Beer Refreshing,

Hamm’s the Beer Refreshing,

Hamm’s!