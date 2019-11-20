LIVE: Fourth day of open hearings in the impeachment probe of President Trump

Fatal crash: Semi driver fails to stop at stop sign, collides with semi hauling logs

Posted 11:16 am, November 20, 2019, by

Fatal crash in the Township of Maple Grove, Wis.

TOWNSHIP OF MAPLE GROVE, Wis. — The Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office released information on Wednesday, Nov. 20 related to a fatal crash that happened in the Township of Maple Grove on Tuesday.

Officials say deputies responded to a collision between two semis around 1:40 p.m. on Tuesday. It happened at the intersection of County Road K and County Road W.

The preliminary investigation shows a 55-year-old man from San Jose, California was operating one semi eastbound on County Road K when he failed to stop for the stop sign at County Road W. He collided with a southbound semi hauling a fully-loaded logging trailer, operated by a 27-year-old man from Kiel.

Fatal crash in the Township of Maple Grove, Wis.

The driver from California was ejected from his cab — and pronounced dead on the scene. The Kiel operator was trapped within his truck, officials say. He was eventually taken to a hospital in Green Bay for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

Fatal crash in the Township of Maple Grove, Wis.

Officials say the crash created a large debris field — and the roadway was closed for roughly five hours.

The crash remains under investigation by the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office, Wisconsin State Patrol and Manitowoc County Coroner’s Office.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.