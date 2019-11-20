LOS ANGELES -- The annual Los Angeles Auto Show opens Friday, Nov. 22. Auto expert Nik Miles joins FOX6 WakeUp with a first look at the latest vehicles.
First look at latest vehicles at Los Angeles auto show
-
Mercedes-Benz is rolling out two new vehicles, the technology inside turns both into race cars
-
Head back to school in style with a new set of wheels
-
Dashcam video shows moment Los Angeles wildfire began
-
‘Somebody help me!’ Doorbell camera captures woman’s terrified screams from passing car
-
California deputy fatally shot; ride-along passenger injured
-
-
American Girl’s holiday doll costs $5,000 and is covered in Swarovski crystals
-
2 teens are dead after a 16-year-old gunman shot 5 classmates and himself in 16 seconds, cops say
-
Report: ‘Friends’ reunion in the works
-
‘The Rise of Skywalker’ D23 trailer teases Rey going to the dark side
-
At least 14 wildfires are burning in California
-
-
Ariana Grande says she’s struggling with ‘so much pain’ and may have to cancel a show
-
California earthquake alerts to become available statewide
-
1st cannabis cafe in the United States opens in Los Angeles