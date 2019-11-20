Heavy rain not snow expected in SE Wisconsin on Thursday, temps could hit the 50s

SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN — Rain is on its way Thursday, Nov. 21 and for what seems like the first time this month there isn’t snow expected with it! This system will be moving out of Colorado which will also give us a nice warm-up as a bonus.

The first round of showers are expected in the morning and will last into the afternoon and evening. While areas north of Lake Superior will see big snow totals just about all of Wisconsin just sees a widespread soaking rain.

As of now, we’ll see quite the spread of total rain accumulations. For southeast Wisconsin, expect a range of between .5″ to 1.5″ of rain when it’s all said and done.

Although it’ll be rainy and cloudy all day long Thursday, Nov. 21. The one positive is the temperatures have a great shot at hitting 50 degrees! That’s a high we haven’t seen since Nov. 4 and based on climate averages, we’re not likely to see again for a while.

The warm-up will be brief, by the time we get to the weekend we’ll be close to average temps and we’ll stay that way to finish off the month.