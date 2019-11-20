Jacob Anderson enters not guilty plea to charge in wake of fatal crash in Eagle

WAUKESHA COUNTY — Jacob Anderson of Waukesha pleaded not guilty on Wednesday, Nov. 20 to a charge of homicide by negligent operation of a vehicle. This, after a fatal crash that happened near Highway 67 and Highway NN in Eagle earlier this month.

Investigators responding to the scene found a white Ford F-250 and a man standing next to it, talking on his cellphone. The front of a gray Subaru was making contact with the front driver’s side of the Ford.

Prosecutors said Anderson was driving the truck. He said he left a job site and was heading back to Waukesha, but didn’t know where he was coming from, and couldn’t remember what happened. He was taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries.

A witness told investigators he was behind the Subaru, headed southbound on Highway 67, when the truck crossed the double yellow lines and hit the Subaru head-on, according to the complaint.

Investigators found a dash camera in the Subaru, which captured the crash. The video showed the driver tried to swerve to avoid the crash. The video ended just after the impact.

Anderson is due back in court on Jan. 3, 2020.