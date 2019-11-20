MU Law Poll: Fewer Wisconsin voters think President Trump should be impeached, compared to October

MILWAUKEE — A new Marquette University Law School poll says 40 percent of Wisconsin registered voters think President Trump should be impeached and removed from office. 53 percent say he should not be impeached — and 6 percent don’t know.

Those numbers are noticeably different than the results noted in the October poll — when 44 percent favored impeachment and 51 percent did not. Pollster Charles Franklin stresses the changes are within the margin of error.

There remain large partisan differences in views of impeachment. For example, 81% of Democrats favor impeachment and removal, 94% of Republicans oppose. #mulawpoll — MULawPoll (@MULawPoll) November 20, 2019

According to the poll, those who say they are watching the impeachment hearings closely are more likely to say President Trump asked the Ukrainians for an investigation (61 percent yes) than those not following at all closely (34 percent).

Meanwhile, the new poll finds President Trump currently leading in head-to-head matches with Democrats Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren and Pete Buttigieg among Wisconsin voters.

This new poll was based on 801 interviews with Wisconsin registered voters from Nov. 13 through Nov. 17. The margin of error for the full sample is +/- 4.1 percentage points.