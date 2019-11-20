× Matthew Timm pleads not guilty to charges of child enticement, possession of child porn

WAUKESHA — Matthew Timm of Delafield pleaded not guilty on Wednesday, Nov. 20 to charges of child enticement and ten counts of possession of child pornography in Waukesha County. They are all felonies.

In September, a concerned citizen contacted the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office, telling them the suspect, Timm, had confided in him about his increasing sexual interest in an 8-year-old girl. When law enforcement confronted the suspect, prosecutors say it was discovered he had already taken steps to act on it.

According to a criminal complaint, officers recovered nearly 900 images or videos of child porn on a hard drive — and a manual on how to assault children.

The documents state Timm had become obsessed with an eight-year-old girl whom he had contact with. In court for his initial appearance, Timm’s attorney noted there was never any sexual contact with the victim. But prosecutors say disturbing emails from Timm show his behavior was escalating. The emails were forwarded to law enforcement by a member of the online chat forum “Virtuous Pedophiles,” a self-described support group for adults who are sexually attracted to children but who are also against acting on their desires. In the emails, Timm allegedly writes that the eight-year-old girl is “initiating [sexual behavior]… I’m struggling to say no.”

Timm is due back in court on Jan. 8., 2020.