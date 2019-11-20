MPD seeks suspects after receiving reports of someone firing paintball gun at people

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are seeking suspects after receiving a report of someone firing a paintball gun at persons in the city’s Riverwest neighborhood.

Officials say they responded to a reckless use of a weapon complaint on Tuesday, Nov. 19 around 2:20 p.m. near Holton and Meinecke. The victim stated he was outside when he heard a soft popping sound and felt pain. He then observed the suspects holding what appeared to be a paintball gun.

MPD received another call from a citizen that stated they saw on Facebook that people were shooting paintballs in the Riverwest neighborhood. The caller was not a victim.

MPD is seeking suspects.