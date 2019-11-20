Pete’s Fruit Market offers unique produce and meats, tour south side location

LIVE: Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett makes a “special” campaign announcement
Posted 9:38 am, November 20, 2019
MILWAUKEE -- Pete's Fruit Market has two locations in Milwaukee and they always offer some of the most unique produce and meats in the area. Brian Kramp spent the morning getting a tour of their south side location.

About Pete's Fruit Market (website)

In 1963, Pete and his family emigrated from Greece. He was 15 years old and couldn’t speak a word of English, but that didn’t stop him from pursuing an education. He finished high school in four years and went on to receive an Architectural Engineering degree from the University of Illinois in Chicago. In between all of the Pete married his wonderful wife Ellie and had 4 kids in 5 years!

