Recognize them? MPD seeks help to ID 2 suspects in armed robbery near 38th and Burleigh

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are seeking the public’s help identifying two suspects wanted for a strong-armed robbery that occurred near 38th and Burleigh on Thursday, Nov. 14.

Officials say the crime happened around 11:40 a.m. The suspects physically forced the victim out of his vehicle and fled the scene in his car. The auto was later recovered. However, MPD is still seeking suspects.

Suspect 1 is described as a male, black, 5’10”-5’11” tall with a slim build and dark complexion. He was last seen wearing a black jacket with white and gray stripes, black pants with red and white stripes, and gray shoes.

Suspect 2 is described as a male, black, 5’10”-5’11” tall with a slim build and dark complexion. He was last seen wearing a gray knitted hat, a white, blue, and red patterned jacket, navy blue pants with red and white stripes, and white shoes.

If anyone has any information regarding this incident, they are asked to call Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.