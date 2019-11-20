‘Senseless homicide:’ West Allis police release sketch of female suspect in fatal stabbing

WEST ALLIS — West Allis police released on Wednesday, Nov. 20 a sketch of a person they suspect in the fatal stabbing of Ryan Sorensen of Onalaska. The stabbing happened near 71st Street and Rogers Street early on Sept. 15.

West Allis Police Chief Patrick Mitchell said two suspects engaged with a group of people walking down the street. Sorensen, 33, was out attempting to have a good night and reconnect with friends.

“Very, very senseless homicide,” Mitchell said.

A sketch artist from the Oconomowoc Police Department drew up the sketch of the female suspect in this incident. That is because the still photos that have been captured are not of the best quality. Chief Mitchell said there will not be a sketch for the male suspect.

The suspects in this case are described as follows:

Female, white, approximately 20-30 years of age, approximately 5’5” tall and weighing 130 pounds with short blonde hair with pink and blue highlights, wearing a black sweatshirt and pink yoga pants with a white stripe. She had noticeable acne on the lower part of her face.

Male, white, approximately 20-30 years of age, approximately 5’8” tall, wearing a black sweatshirt, tan shorts, with a small pink backpack.

“If you know who this man and woman are who committed this senseless homicide, you should have no sense of loyalty or obligation to them. Your sense of duty should require you to contact our department and help us bring these suspects into custody — and ultimately to get justice for the Sorensen family,” Mitchell said.

William Sorensen, Ryan’s father, spoke to the media. He indicated his son had been in town to meet up with friends — and that they were going to get together on Sunday to watch the Packers game.

“I know that there’s something in this community that knows these people,” said William Sorensen. “Somebody’s gotta do the right thing and come forward and say, ‘Hey, enough is enough.’ If they killed my son, why wouldn’t they kill you? I don’t know. It’s just a tragic incident.”

Surveillance images already released

Police on Oct. 1 released new surveillance photos of the two people wanted in this case, described as:

A man in his 20s, white or Hispanic, with an average build, standing 5’08” to 5’09,” with patchy facial hair and glasses. He was last seen wearing tan cargo-style shorts, a black hooded sweatshirt with writing on the front, and a small, pink, sparkly backpack.

A woman in her 20s, with a larger build and shorter length blond hair worn in a bun, with strands of pink and blue hair at the base of the bun. She was last seen wearing tight pants and a black hooded sweatshirt.

A $2,000 reward is being offered for information in this homicide. Anyone with information is urged to call the West Allis Police Department at 414-302-8076 or West Allis Crime Stoppers at 414-476-CASH.