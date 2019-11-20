Silver Alert issued for 80-year-old man last seen at Princeton Club in New Berlin

Posted 8:53 pm, November 20, 2019, by , Updated at 09:07PM, November 20, 2019
Stefan Diettrich

NEW BERLIN — A Silver Alert was issued Wednesday night, Nov. 20 for an 80-year-old man from South Milwaukee, last seen in New Berlin on Wednesday afternoon.

Officials said Stefan Diettrich was last seen around 2 p.m. at the Princeton Club on Beloit Road in New Berlin. He reported to the clerk that he needed help and “wasn’t feeling right in the head,” authorities said. He refused medical attention and was directed to the local emergency room. He was seen driving away from the facility. Hospitals were checked with negative results.

Diettrich was described as white, standing 5’9″ tall, and weighing 175 pounds, with blue eyes and white, short hair.

He could be driving a silver 2019 Subaru Outback with Wisconsin license plate number 775-GTZ.

Anyone with information was asked to please contact authorities.

