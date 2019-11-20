‘The USMCA is a win for Wisconsin workers:’ Vice President Pence speaks in Marinette

MARINETTE, Wis. — Vice President Mike Pence spoke at Fincantieri Marinette Marine (FMM) Nov. 20, discussing the United States’ economy and military defense and, more specifically, President Donald Trump’s United States-Mexico-Canada trade agreement (USMCA).

He opened by thanking FMM, a designer and builder of military marine vessels for the U.S. Navy, for the company’s contributions to the country’s national defense before shifting gears and addressing the ongoing impeachment hearings regarding President Trump.

“While Democrats in Congress continue to spend all their time on endless investigations and a partisan impeachment,” Pence said in reference to impeachment hearings. “They haven’t found time to fund our national defense, or give us the (budget) increases that President Trump knows we need.”

In addition to support for President Trump amid the impeachment hearings, Pence called for support for the USMCA which has been signed by President Trump but is yet to be ratified by Congress.

“The USMCA is a win for Wisconsin workers and American jobs, I promise you,” Pence said.

According to Pence, the USMCA would not only aid the manufacturing sector of the U.S. and Wisconsin economies but would help Wisconsin’s dairy farmers, the dairy industry and U.S. agriculture.

Before leaving, Pence called for support for President Donald Trump in the 2020 election and continued support for U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson and U.S. Rep. Mike Gallagher.

“I know with your continued support, Donald Trump and the White House, our strong allies in Congress and with God’s help, we’re gonna keep America great,” Pence said.

Pence’s trip to Marinette was originally scheduled for Oct. 23. But he canceled at the last minute to remain at the White House for remarks President Donald Trump was giving.

Pence did come to Wisconsin later that day for a stop at shipping and packaging materials distributor Uline in Pleasant Prairie.

Wisconsin is a key target for President Trump and Democrats. Trump won the state in 2016 by fewer than 23,000 votes.