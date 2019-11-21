LIVE: The fifth day of open hearings in the impeachment probe of President Trump

2 injured after driver loses control, hits tree near Sherman and Glendale in Milwaukee

Posted 12:58 pm, November 21, 2019, by , Updated at 01:01PM, November 21, 2019

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a one-vehicle crash that happened Thursday morning, Nov. 21 near Glendale Avenue and Sherman Boulevard. It happened shortly before 10 a.m.

Police say the driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a tree. The vehicle engine caught on fire and was extinguished by MFD.

The driver and passenger had to be extracted from the vehicle.

Both occupants were transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

It is unknown at this time if any citations were issued or the cause of the accident.

