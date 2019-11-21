Damaged vehicles found after reports of shots fired near 2nd and Lloyd in Milwaukee

Posted 6:15 am, November 21, 2019, by , Updated at 06:51AM, November 21, 2019
MILWAUKEE -- An investigation is underway after a report of shots fired late Wedneday night, Nov. 20 near 2nd and Lloyd in Milwaukee. The call came in around 11:30 p.m.

Upon arrival, police observed a Dodge RAM pickup truck on its side, with at least two bullet holes in the windshield. There were multiple witnesses on-scene, who stated they heard 20-30 gunshots.

A residence was also struck with a bullet.

There were no reported injuries in the residence.

The driver and occupant of the truck suffered minor injuries from the accident.

This is an ongoing investigation and MPD continues to seek the suspect. MPD believes that the victims were targeted.

