× Fiserv Forum is 1st NBA arena to offer 2 sensory rooms to ensure inclusive experience for fans

MILWAUKEE — Fiserv Forum is the first NBA arena to offer two dedicated sensory rooms for guests with sensory processing needs to utilize during all events. The arena also offers complimentary sensory bags with helpful tools, such as noise-canceling headphones.

Fiserv Forum gives fans seeking a quieter or more secure environment a destination to visit in the lower bowl (by Section 110) and the upper bowl (by Section 212). Each room includes soothing paint tones, tactile wall hangings and comfortable furniture.

The sensory bags are available at the guest concierge desks located near Sections 109 and 212, as well as the BMO Club coat check for BMO Club guests. In addition to noise-canceling headphones provided by Puro Sound Labs and fidget tools, the bags consist of verbal cue cards produced in conjunction with Boardmaker and a KultureCity VIP lanyard.

Sensory sensitivities or challenges with sensory regulation are often experienced by people with autism, dementia, PTSD and other similar conditions. One of the challenges for these individuals is sensitivity to overstimulation and noise, which offers challenges in attending any large and crowded event.

More than 800 of Fiserv Forum’s event staff members have received training on how to recognize and assist fans with sensory needs. As a result of its sensory inclusive program, Fiserv Forum has become the first sports and entertainment venue in Wisconsin to be certified as sensory inclusive by KultureCity, a leading non-profit recognized nationwide for using its resources to revolutionize and effect change in the community for those with sensory needs.

Prior to visiting Fiserv Forum, guests can download the free KultureCity app to view what sensory features are available and where they can access them. A Social Story is also on the app to provide a preview of what to expect while enjoying an event at Fiserv Forum.