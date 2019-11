Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- A pair of the FOX6 Weather Experts entertained crowds with science on Thursday, Nov. 21

Stephanie Barichello and Eric Manges were at the Milwaukee Wave game at Panthers Arena to show off tornado tubes and pop some paint cans using vinegar and baking soda.

The highlight of the show was adding very hot water to liquid nitrogen -- making a really big cloud that floated over the field.