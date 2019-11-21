Have your Thanksgiving menu finalized? The classes helping fuel healthier eating habits

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- We're a week away from Thanksgiving -- is your menu finalized? Hopefully not! Hanna Misiak, the healthy living director from the YMCA of Greater Waukesha County, joins Real Milwaukee with some ways to have a healthier holiday -- without sacrificing flavor.

Most holiday meals are high in calories, fat, added sugar and sodium -- but you can lighten up your holiday favorites.

This month the YMCA of Greater Waukesha County is featuring Lightened Up Entrees at their Healthier Holidays cooking sessions tomorrow and next Tuesday.

• The Healthier Holidays Series is part of the recently launched Something`s Cooking classes at the Y's new Association Teaching Kitchen.

• The kitchen opened this summer to educate members and program participants about the vital role nutrition plays in living well and preventing disease.

• It`s just one of the many ways the YGWC fulfills its mission to strengthen our community through programs that support a healthy spirit, mind, and body.

There are still two classes left in their Healthier Holiday Series -- one tomorrow at 11am or Tuesday at 5:30pm.

• You can register at the Y's website