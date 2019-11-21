Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Adam Levetzow, Movie Tavern by Marcus general manager, joins FOX6 WakeUp with a preview of some upcoming magical events.

Holiday movie season kicks off tonight with the premiere of Disney’s “Frozen 2!”

We recently surveyed more than 11,000 Magical Movie Rewards loyalty members about their most anticipated holiday movies — “Frozen 2” was second only behind “Star Wars!”

We already know “Frozen 2” is on your must-list, so why not make your outing even more special by heading to Marcus Theatres for a free family party?!

Our Free “Frozen 2” Family Parties take place this Saturday and Sunday at our Movie Tavern location as well as Marcus Majestic, Menomonee Falls, North Shore, Renaissance and Ridge Cinemas

Come as you please from noon to 2 p.m. to enjoy a variety of free activities, snacks, and crafts including make-your-own Olaf treat bags and paper snowflakes.

Pictured here we have our [insert name of craft, explain craft

Before or after the party, make sure to see “Frozen 2”

Before seeing “Frozen 2” we thought it would be fun to test your knowledge of the original “Frozen”

Two anchors will go head to head to see who can guess the most questions right in 60 seconds. Questions are on next page…

The winner gets a party-size bag of popcorn and some candy!

Visit MarcusTheatres.com to reserve your seats for “Frozen 2”