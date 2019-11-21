Holiday season kicks off in Milwaukee with 106th annual City Christmas Tree Lighting

MILWAUKEE — The City of Milwaukee kicked off the holiday season with the 106th annual City Christmas Tree Lighting outside City Hall on Thursday evening, Nov. 21. This is the second oldest such celebration in the United States behind New York City.

Before the lights were turned on, student performers from the First Stage Theater Academy entertained those who were gathering for the special moment. And then, Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett, along with some helpers, turned on the lights to the tree.

This year’s tree was harvested from a home on Milwaukee’s northwest side. It is a 35-foot Colorado Blue Spruce. The tree was decorated by the Milwaukee DPW Forestry staff.

A little while later the Holiday Lights Festival was kicked off at Pere Marquette Park — not far from City Hall. Hundreds of people of all ages were on hand as the part became aglow in the colors of the season.