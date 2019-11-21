Holiday sparkle! Visit downtown, where more than 500K holiday lights will dazzle your eyes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee will shine bright during the Holiday Lights Festival kickoff extravaganza. Brian spent the morning in Pere Marquette Park ahead of the fun.

About Holiday Lights Festival (website)

MKE your holiday season sparkle! MKE plans to visit downtown, day or night, where more than 500,000-holiday lights will dazzle your eyes and delight your spirit. The Milwaukee Holiday Lights Festival kicks off its 21st season on Thursday, Nov. 21 at 6 p.m.

As the city's largest switch-flipping ceremony, enjoy fireworks, live music, dance performances, thrilling feats of derring-do and a visit from Santa Claus, too. Pre-show entertainment starts at 5:30 p.m. Click here for details and last year's recap video!