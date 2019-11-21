× Milwaukee Admirals unveil alternate uniform logo which pays homage to team history

MILWAUKEE — As the Milwaukee Admirals celebrate the team’s 50th season, there has been an increased emphasis on team history, including a jersey retirement and visits from players from each decade of existence. On Thursday, Nov. 21, the team unveiled a new secondary logo that is more in line with the team’s history.

Back in 1970, the team was purchased by local businessman Erwin Merar, who owned an appliance store and his best selling line, especially refrigerators, was the Admiral. Merar figured if he was going to buy a hockey team at least he could get some publicity for it, and thus, the Milwaukee Admirals were born.

While all of the logos the team has employed over the years feature a nautical bent, the team thought it best to go back to the original roots with this “new” mark. The fridge logo will be available on merchandise beginning Friday, Nov. at the Arena Team Store (10 a.m. to 3 p.m.) at Panther Arena and then online on Cyber Monday.

In addition, the team will don special Fridge Jerseys on Saturday, April 4, 2020, when they take on the Rockford IceHogs. The jerseys will be auctioned off with the proceeds benefitting the Admirals Power Play Foundation, the team’s charitable arm.