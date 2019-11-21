× Milwaukee County launches survey to assess community development needs

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele and the Milwaukee County Department of Health & Human Services (DHHS) launched a survey Nov. 21, asking residents to submit input on housing and community development initiatives.

Survey results will be used to develop the DHHS Housing Division five-year Consolidated Housing and Community Development Plan as part of a federal requirement to participate in housing and development funded programs. The survey will be available through December and can be found HERE.

“If you live in Milwaukee County, we want you to be part of Milwaukee County,” said Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele. “A comprehensive and thoughtful approach to community building is essential, so I encourage every resident to have their voice heard by taking this survey as we build out and finalize this important plan.”

The five-year Consolidated Housing and Community Development Plan is a requirement from the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) in order to participate in grant programs including the Community Development Block Grant (BDBG) Program and the HOME Investment Partnerships Program. Milwaukee County receives an annual allocation of Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funds and HOME funds from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). CDBG and HOME funds are used to develop housing, improved living environments and expanded economic opportunities for low- and moderate-income (LMI) residents.

The Consolidated Plan will identify Milwaukee County community needs, priorities and potential projects for 2020–2024. The Consolidated Plan will be drafted, with the inclusion of community input, to determine the distribution of federal funding for housing and community development activities over the next five years.

Community input will be collected through the survey, which seeks input on: neighborhood conditions; affordable housing; parks and recreational facilities; job training programs; infrastructure improvements; support and prevention services; training programs; and other relevant development topics.

DHHS Housing Division submits a Consolidated Annual Performance Evaluation Report (CAPER) to HUD annually. CAPER documents the County’s progress over the previous year in advancing the Annual Action Plan and on activities and projects funded through the CDBG and HOME Programs.