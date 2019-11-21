× Packers players Lancaster, Lowry and Martinez to sign autographs for donations to Salvation Army

GREEN BAY — Green Bay Packers players Tyler Lancaster, Dean Lowry and Blake Martinez will be supporting the Salvation Army on Monday, Nov. 25, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., by signing autographs for fans in exchange for monetary donations at the Lambeau Field Atrium.

To help the Salvation Army reach its 2019 donation goals, fans are asked to donate a minimum of $20.

Packers players have been signing autographs for visitors to the Lambeau Field Atrium on Monday evenings this holiday season. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers has pledged to match each donation made during the autograph signings, which will double the amount the Salvation Army receives during the five signing events, up to $50,000.

The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle campaign is an important holiday tradition in the Green Bay community, as many of the organization’s programs operate only because of the money received through Red Kettle donations. All proceeds raised go toward aiding needy families, seniors and the homeless in Green Bay.

The names of the players participating in each signing will be announced the week prior to each event.

The schedule is as follows:

Nov. 18, at 6 p.m.: Rashan Gary and Darnell Savage

Nov. 25, at 6 p.m.: Tyler Lancaster, Dean Lowry, Blake Martinez

Dec. 2, at 6 p.m.: TBA

Dec. 9, at 6 p.m.: TBA

Dec. 16, at 6 p.m.: TBA

For more information on the Salvation Army of Brown County, visit www.sagreenbay.org.