Police: Armed robbery leads to pursuit on Milwaukee's northwest side, 2 in custody

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating an armed robbery that took place on the city’s northwest side on Thursday, Nov. 21.

Officials say shortly before 2 p.m., the victim was entering his vehicle when two suspects approached and demanded the victim’s vehicle. The suspects obtained the vehicle and fled the scene.

Officers observed the stolen vehicle and attempted to stop it. The driver disregarded the officer’s lights and sirens and fled from officers. Officers initiated a vehicle pursuit.

The suspects stopped the stolen vehicle at 77th and Fiebrantz and fled on foot. MPD officers were able to take two suspects into custody.