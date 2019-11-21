Recognize them? Menomonee Falls police seek help to ID 2 wanted in Woodman’s theft

MENOMONEE FALLS — The Menomonee Falls Police Department is investigating a retail theft that occurred at Woodman’s on Wednesday, Nov. 20 at 1:20 p.m.

Police say two suspects fled the scene in a tan Toyota Camry with Wisconsin license plate ABX-4682.

Suspect #1 is described as a male, black, 35-45 years old, 5’10” to 6’00” tall, weighing 200-225 pounds. He was and wearing a gray and a black hat, a gray crew neck sweatshirt with an American flag colored “R” on the front, and gray sweatpants.

Suspect #2 is described as a male, white, 45-55 years old, 5’05” to 5’10” tall, weighing 170-200 pounds. He was wearing a blue shirt with a multi-colored flannel jacket and blue jeans. Suspect #2 has shaggy brown/gray hair and walks with a distinctive limp.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Menomonee Falls Police Department at 262-532-8700.

To make an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-888-441-5505, through the website at www.stopcrimewaukesha.com, or through the new P3 phone app that can be downloaded through either the App Store or Google Play.