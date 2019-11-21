Record number of Southwest California Condors fledged the nest successfully in 2019

SOUTHWEST UNITED STATES — California Condors are the largest flying bird species in North America. Back in the 1980s, the population crippled to only 22 wild birds. The California Condor Recovery Program was created to help save this unique species as a result. Ever since the recovery has been slow and steady and there is now a wild population of over 312 birds.

While a majority of California Condors reside in California thus the name there have been efforts to expand the range back to their historic locations. National Parks in Utah and Arizona have also partnered with the conservation efforts and has become known as the Southwest population. This southwest population of California Condors alone now accounts for 98 wild birds and for the first time successfully fledged five separate chicks.

A condors wingspan can reach nearly 10ft and weigh over 20 pounds. They can live to be over 50 years old and also mate for life which is why a growing successful fledging population is so import and vital to their continued recovery. This is hopefully a sign that many more generations of Southwest Territory California Condors will continue to prosper and mate for years to come.