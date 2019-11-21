× Vitucci’s, a Milwaukee landmark for more than 8 decades, closes its doors

MILWAUKEE — It’s been a place for friends and families to gather for more than eight decades. But Vitucci’s on North Avenue on Milwaukee’s east side — has closed its doors.

A statement on the Vitucci’s Facebook page sums it up. It reads as follows:

“For those that are unaware I have been managing Vitucci’s Cocktail lounge for a little over 2 years now. After much consideration I believe I have reached a point where I must move on. I have been fortunate enough to learn what I consider the most valuable lesson in my life thus far in this position and found something I never thought possible in a person I value more than myself and my ambitions. I have reached a point where I can no longer let my job be a deterrent. I am so unbelievably proud of what we accomplished in the last 2 years and the 83 prior. I want to thank everyone who has come through that door, customer and staff. You guys made this bar what it was and I am so happy to have had the pleasure of working and serving all of you. I am unaware of what the owners have planned for the future but I’m sure it will not disappoint. “Thank you from the bottom of my heart. “Angelo Vitucci”