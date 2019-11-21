Wisconsin Humane Society needs volunteers to shelter dogs for a day or 2 over the holidays

MILWAUKEE — The Wisconsin Humane Society (WHS) is looking for volunteers who can open their home to an animal in need for a day or two — or even longer.

According to a Facebook post by the WHS (below), they’re looking for a “short-term commitment.” Their post goes on to say:

“Our goal is to have 50 dogs celebrating Thanksgiving in a home and not in a shelter! 😊 “No experience necessary; WHS will provide supplies, instructions, and buckets of gratitude. Volunteers should be able to pick up their houseguests at their nearest WHS Campus on Wednesday, November 27 or Friday, November 29.”

If you’re interested in helping out, you’re encouraged to watch WHS’ online orientation, fill out the foster parent form, and note that you’re interested in bringing home a holiday houseguest! Get started by CLICKING HERE.

