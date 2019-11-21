× Wisconsin ties for 1st in Midwest in average weekly wage growth

MADISON — Wisconsin ranks tied for first in the Midwest and tied for seventh nationally in Average Weekly Wage Growth from second quarter 2018 to second quarter 2019 according to The United States Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS).

The Quarterly Census of Employment and Wages (QCEW) data, released Nov. 21, also showed county-level wage growth: Winnebago County had the fourth largest average weekly wage growth in the nation, 9.1 percent, while Dane County’s growth of 6.3 percent ranked eighth nationally. Other counties with notable average weekly wage growth in Wisconsin include Milwaukee with a 4 percent growth rate, Outagamie with a 3.3 percent growth rate, and Waukesha with a 3.4 percent growth rate.

Department of Workforce Development Secretary-designee Caleb Frostman released the following statement in response to the release:

“Today’s release shows that Wisconsin employers are recognizing that to attract and retain talented, dedicated employees, it makes good business sense to pay wages that allow workers to invest in themselves, their families, and their communities,” Frostman said. “In a tight labor market, increasing wages is a common-sense strategy to attract and retain the best and brightest. Under Governor Evers, we will respect the value and power of workers in our state, including advocating and implementing programming and policies that prioritize increased wages.”

The release from the BLS is available HERE.