242 people take oath to become US citizen, including FOX6’s Rob Haswell

November 22, 2019

MILWAUKEE — It was a very special day for 242 people who gathered at the Holiday Folk Fair International at Wisconsin State Fair Park on Friday, Nov. 22. They were there to become naturalized citizens of the United States. Among those taking that oath was FOX6’s Rob Haswell and his wife.

This is Wisconsin’s biggest naturalization ceremony of the year. The 242 people who took the oath represented 67 different countries. Every year, more than 5,000 people are naturalized out of the Wisconsin office.

As for FOX6’s Rob Haswell? That was his wife who he gave a “high 5” after taking the oath. When asked how the two were going to celebrate this special moment in their lives, Haswell said they planned to have a big Fourth of July party in 2020.

